PM Modi Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges In UP; Hails Yogi Adityanath's Governance In State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 25, visited Uttar Pradesh and inaugurated nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar with an aim to improve the public health sector. He virtually inaugurated the colleges in the UP districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the event.

Addressing the public meeting, PM Modi said that naming Siddarthnagar's new medical college after Madhav Babu is a true tribute to his service. Also, the name itself will serve as an inspiration to you all the young doctors who aspire to work for the public. He further cited the contribution of Late Madhav Prasad Tripathi to the country who tirelessly worked for the country's development.

Detailing the benefits of nine medical colleges, Narendra Modi said, "With the inauguration of 9 new medical colleges, about two and a half thousand new beds have been created. Also, new employment opportunities have been created for more than 5 thousand doctors and paramedics. With this, a new path of medical education has been opened for hundreds of youth every year".

Speaking of Purvanchal whose image was spoiled and defamed by the previous governments, due to the tragic deaths of meningitis, PM Modi said that the same Purvanchal will now be a ray of light in terms of health facilities to eastern India.

PM Modi hails Yogi Adityanath's governance

Briefing the achievements of UP CM in the development of the state, PM Modi said, "Today, the people of UP are also seeing that under Yogi's governance, the progress of encephalitis has been stopped and saved the lives of thousands of children of this area".

He said that the UP government has successfully worked towards fulfilling people's needs as they are sensitive towards the problems of the vulnerable, and have a sense of compassion in the mind to understand the pain of the poor.

Modi questioned the public if the state had ever witnessed such improvement in the health sector over the past years, as so many medical colleges were created. He said that no such projects were never taken up as the earlier government was focused on political will and political priority.

Criticizing the previous government in UP, Modi said, "For years and years, either the building was not built, if there was a building, then there were no machines, if both were done, there would be no doctors and other staff. The cycle of corruption, which looted thousands of crores of rupees from the poor, used to run round the clock separately".

He added that till 2017, there were only 1900 medical seats available in Uttar Pradesh government medical colleges, and in the past four years the number of seats has been doubled.

Prime Minister informed, "Before 2014, the medical seats in our country were less than 90 thousand. In the last 7 years, 60 thousand new medical seats have been added".

(Image: ANI)