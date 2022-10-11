PM Modi Inaugurates 'Mahakal Lok' Corridor; Gives Big Message On Restoring Cultural Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 inaugurated the 900 metre-long Mahakal Lok corridor built at the Mahakaleshwar temple. The Mahakal Lok project cost is Rs 856 crore, with the first phase is being developed at Rs 351 crore. After unveiling the historic project, PM Modi expressed his joy over the rich cultural heritage and history that India has, and celebrated the cultural glory that is reflected in the city of Ujjain. He further spoke on the pledge that has been taken to break all the shackles of colonialism and to bring an end to the slavery mindset in the country.

Addressing a massive crowd of devotees after the mega inauguration, PM Modi said, "I welcome you all. This is a mesmerising moment. This is Mahima of Mahakal, it has brought new energy. It's a day of great importance today. Future generations will get to know a lot about the significance of Mahakal Lok. I congratulate all the bhakts of Mahakal Lok. It is a reflection of our spirituality. Lord Krishna came to Ujjain for education. There is a great history of spirituality in every part of Ujjain. There are Shivlings, Mahaveers. Kaladhiraj is there at Ujjain. Ujjain has been the leading force in sectors of literature, and spirituality. The cultural glory of India is reflected in Ujjain."

'We've taken pran to end slavery mindset'

Speaking on the pledge of bringing an end to the colonial mindset in India, the Prime Minister further said, "We have taken a pledge to eradicate the slavery mindset. Ram Mandir is being built in Ayodhya. Kartarpur Sahib corridor has been opened. India is proud of its cultural heritage. Surya Mandir and Konark Mandir mesmerise the world. In Gujarat, there is Modhera Surya Mandir.''

The Prime Minister further stated, ''All these temples and architectures are great. Our present and future generations will take inspiration from these. Shiv Puran has been the basis of many temples. Shiv is knowledge and knowledge is Shiv. The cultural heritage of India will guide the world. Saints could tell the importance and religious significance of Bhasma aarti. India is immortal, India's soul is immortal."

"There were many difficult situations, we saw invaders invade us, but India rose once again. The definition of dharma for India is to serve and support the people of the world. Kumbha Mela is going on for years. In the last Kumbh Mela, I was fortunate to attend it, Mahakal called me. There can be a lot of inspiration from here that can benefit the world. We are progressing in the sector of astronomy. We are being Atmanirbhar in the sector of defence. We are moving forward with mission Chandrayaan and mission Gaganyaan. We are renovating those things which we lost during slavery time," PM Modi averred.