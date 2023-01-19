PM Modi Inaugurates New Mumbai Metro Lines, Hits Out At Uddhav Govt Over 'corruption'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the former Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 40,000 crore. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also accompanied PM Modi who inaugurated two new Mumbai metro lines built at a cost of Rs 12,600 crore.

During his address in Mumbai on Thursday, PM Modi highlighted how the money meant for the welfare of the people was allegedly siphoned off by previous governments without any sensitivity.

PM Modi attacks previous governments for halting development

"We have seen the time when the money for the poor's welfare used to fall prey to corruption. There was no sensitivity regarding tax received from the taxpayers. Crores of citizens had to bear its loss," PM Modi said. "In the last eight years, we have changed this approach. Today, India is spending on its physical and social infrastructure with futuristic thinking and a modern approach in mind."

While there is rapid development in facilities such as free cooking gas, medical assistance, and the establishment of institutions such as AIIMS, IIT and IIM, PM Modi said that advanced connectivity is being equally prioritised. "Till the year 2014, metro used to run only for 10-11 kilometers in Mumbai, but our double engine government has given unprecedented speed to the work of metro," PM Modi said while congratulating Shinde and Fadnavis for bringing everything back on track.

"Amid the global slowdown too, India continues to invest in infrastructure which shows its commitment to being a developed nation," he said. He also added that India continues to provide free rations to 80 crore Indians while the world’s biggest economies are in turmoil today.

PM Modi inaugurated metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) which is about 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line), about 16.5 km long. He laid the foundation stone for these projects in 2015.

Apart from this, he also laid the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants estimated to be built at a cost of roughly Rs 17,200 crore. PM Modi then flagged off the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of in Mumbai and it will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore.