PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore In MP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 12) addressed a gathering after laying the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar. “Sant Ravi Das taught all to fight the bad,” he said.

“Today on the land of Sagar, I seek blessings of Sant Ravidas. I congratulate this Government on the projects. When inspiration and progress amalgamates there is a new pace of development. In Amrit Kaal, it's our responsibility to take forward our heritage and learn from the past,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, laid the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Temple and inaugurated development works worth Rs 4,000 crore in Sagar.

Putting forth his ambitions, PM Modi said, “During the Covid pandemic, I decided that I will not let the poor sleep hungry. I don't need to find books to understand your pain. We started ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna’ and provided free ration to more than 80 crore people and today the whole world is appreciating our efforts.”

“Our Government’s focus is on the welfare of the poor and empowerment of every section of society. Today, be it Dalit, Backward or Tribal, our Government is giving them due respect and new opportunities,” he added.

Exuding confidence in his Government, the PM said, “With the same inspiration this country got freedom and today it is on the path of progress. The world is praising our efforts to bring progress. Dalits and Adivasi are the biggest beneficiaries. Earlier facilities were given looking at the elections.”

“We work beyond vote bank politics. We have bought various schemes for the poor. In the next 25 years of Amrit Kal, it's our responsibility to carry forward the heritage and learn lessons from the past," he said. In his address, Modi lambasted the Congress party and said that the past Governments did not consider giving water to the poor as important, Congress ruled for decades but did nothing.

PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the groundwork for a Rs 100-crore temple dedicated to the 14th-century mystic poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in the Sagar district. The PM also unveiled significant infrastructure projects during his visit. PM Modi laid the foundation stone and performed ‘Bhoomi Pujan' in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister Virendra Kumar.

This temple-cum-memorial dedicated to the social reformer will reportedly be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

PM eyes Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made two trips to the BJP-ruled State within two months, where Assembly Elections are scheduled for the end of the year. In Pakaria village, in Shahdol district on July 1, Modi spoke with tribal elders, self-help group members, and young football players.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempts to widen its support among Dalits as the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government has already built a Rs 3.5 crore Sant Ravidas Temple in Maihar, Satna district, some time ago.



