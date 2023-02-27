Last Updated:

PM Modi Inaugurates Shivamogga Airport, Sounds Poll Bugle In Karnataka With Infra Push

PM Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday. At a rally following the inauguration, the PM said the Centre is making a big infra push.

IMAGE: PM Modi Youtube


Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the greenfield Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Monday, February 27. The new airport, developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, can handle 300 passengers per hour. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of many other infrastructure related projects in Shivamogga and Belagavi. 

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the Shivamogga Airport, PM Modi said the central government is pushing to improve connectivity in the country and expedite economic growth.  

PM Narendra Modi's rally in Karnataka comes months ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. 

Top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Karnataka: 

“In 2014 there were only 74 Airports in India. Even after 7 decades, only 74 airports. Whereas BJP has built 74 new Airports in just 9 years of its rule.”

“You can imagine the speed of working of the BJP government when even smaller cities have their own Airports”

“The BJP government has undertaken another major achievement to its credit - We decided that even people wearing Hawaai footwear can afford air travel and thus we launched the low budget UDAAN scheme”

Big infrastructure push in Karnataka:

  • PM Modi laid the foundation of two railway projects in Shivamogga-- the Shikaripura–Ranebennur new railway line and the Koteganguru Railway coaching depot.
  • Road development projects of more than Rs 215 crore, including construction of new bypass road for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur – Ranebennur, widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of new bridge at Bharathipura in Teerthahalli Taluk on NH 169.
  • Prime Minister Modi inaugurated one multi-village scheme for Gowthamapura and 127 other villages and laying the foundation stone for three other multi-village schemes to be developed at a total cost of more than Rs 860 crore.
