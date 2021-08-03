PM Modi Interacts With PMGKAY Beneficiaries, Says 'Scheme Has Empowered Crores Of People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat through video conferencing on Tuesday. During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Government provided a free ration to 80 crore beneficiaries for eight months.

During the interaction, PM Modi said Gujarat was on a development path for the past years. The Gujarat government has adopted the policy to help the poor in every possible way. He stated that he interacted with many people after the program's launch and experienced PMGKAY empowered crores of people. The Government aims to make sure every Indian gets food. And this program will continue across the country till Diwali, and they won't have to pay a single penny to buy groceries.

Modi said, "Since Independence, almost every Government promised to provide food to the poor, and the reach of ration schemes and the budget increased during the years. But the effect remained limited. Food storage kept increasing, but starvation and malnutrition didn't decrease in that ratio."

He informed that the world was applauding the efforts of India in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi said, "One Nation, One Ration Card idea will contribute to the country's development, and no citizen will be malnourished".

PM said that implementing new technology for delivering ration to the needy improved the system and ensured every Indian got food. The country is witnessing technological development and parallelly helping the people to grow. With technological advancement, the employment rate will increase, and there will no longer be a food crisis.

PM Modi also applauded the Indian participants at the Tokyo Olympics and added that athletes are inspiring crores of people, and the nation is proud of them.

PMGKAY scheme

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a scheme as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat to supply free food grains to migrants and the poor.

The program further promises to provide 5Kg free wheat/rice per person/month along with 1 kg free whole chana to each family per month for more than 81.35 crore people from May to November 2021. Wheat has been allocated to 6 States/UTs, - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Gujarat and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs. This is over and above the regular monthly entitlements under National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA).

To facilitate the scheme, the Union Government had requested states to ensure that Fair Price shops are exempted from lockdown restrictions as foodgrains are covered under essential items, it added. Further, the Centre asked states to take necessary steps for timely distribution of foodgrains at the ration shops without causing hardships to the beneficiaries and to widely publicize the measures undertaken in this regard.

Image Credit: REPUBLIC TV