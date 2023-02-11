PM Modi Invokes HIRA Promise In Tripura; Says ‘State To Become Gateway To South-East Asia’

The BJP government in Tripura has significantly developed Highways, Internet, Railways, Airways (HIRA) in the state in the last few years and is fast working towards further enhancing the work on this front, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Ambassa, Tripura on Saturday, February 11. The Prime Minister went on to say that with the widespread setting up of infrastructure facilities, Tripura is fast moving towards becoming the ‘gateway of south-east Asia’. Notably, the state will vote for assembly elections on February 16.

PM Modi elaborated on the length of highways built, optical fibre cables laid out, mobile towers established for improving 4G connectivity and the steps taken to boost rail and air connectivity.

‘Tripura becoming gateway to South-East Asia’

PM Modi stated that five years back when he came to Tripura, he had promised to deliver Highways, Internet, Railway, and Airways (HIRA). Building upon the initiatives taken on the HIRA front, the PM addressed the people and said, “The work to double the length of the National Highways in Tripura is in full swing. The Churaibari-Agartala National Highway has been extended from two lanes to four lanes. In the past few years, roads of about 5,000 kilometres have been constructed to connect the villages in the state. I had come to dedicate to you the airport in Tripura in January last year. Efforts are on to roll out optical fibre and erect towers to provide 4G connectivity.”

Tripura is going global, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted, adding that, “In the last eight years, three times more optical fibre has been laid out in Tripura. The state is now connecting itself with the world and is becoming global. We are also developing waterways to connect Tripura and the North-East with ports. Commerce is also conducted with Bhutan and Bangladesh via rivers. Road and Rail connectivity with Bangladesh is getting strengthened. International flights will soon take off from Agartala. Tripura is marching towards becoming the gateway of South-East Asia,” PM Modi said referring to CM Saha’s Act East policy.

Tripura to vote on February 16

The assembly election in Tripura is scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 16 to elect 60 members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. The results will be announced on March 2.