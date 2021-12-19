'PM Modi Is Good At Making Promises But Better At Breaking Them': TMC MP Derek O'Brien

At the outset of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, on December 19, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien vouched for his party's victory with the 'biggest margin'.

Snubbing BJP's presence in West Bengal, he said "PM Modi can go wherever he wants" and questioned his competence to deliver promises. Stating with utmost conviction that the ongoing civic election is the 'festival of democracy', Derek said that people would bless the work done by TMC in the last 10 years.

After casting his vote for Kolkata civic polls, Derek O'Brien told ANI, "The Prime Minister can go wherever he wants. Making promises and delivering promises are two different things. The PM is very good at making promises but he is even better at breaking promises."

He also took to social media to express his thoughts on the work done by TMC in the past.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress leader wrote, "A month after the festival of Diwali and a week ahead of the festival of Christmas, Calcuttans celebrating a FESTIVAL OF DEMOCRACY. People will bless All India Trinamool Congress abundantly for work done in the last decade."

Civic elections commence across 144 Wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Polling in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began at 7 a.m. on Sunday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements, PTI reported. The counting of votes will be held on December 21. A senior official of the West Bengal Election Commission said that the polling process, so far, has been "absolutely peaceful" with no reports of untoward incidents.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 4,949 polling centres with strict adherence to COVID protocols amid tight security, and it will continue until evening.

Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and it will continue until 5 p.m., said State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya to PTI.

More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, he added. Notably, TMC is contesting KMC polls to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP is set to challenge TMC and CPI(M) for the same.