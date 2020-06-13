'Modi Knew About The Outbreak': Maha Min Slams Centre For Organising 'Namaste Trump'

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday hit out at the Centre for organizing the 'Namaste Trump' event that took place in February earlier this year. Awhad's attack comes after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that PM Modi warned about the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. Awhad slammed the ruling BJP for organising the mega event attended by US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Awhad hits out at Modi government

The NCP leader referred to Prakash Javadekar's statement from his virtual "Jan Samvad Rally" on Thursday. During the course of his address, Javadekar stated that a month before India's first positive patient was found on January 30, PM Modi warned about a possible outbreak of the pandemic. Awhad further said that inspite of the claim, the government still organised the 'Namaste Trump' event which had an attendance of over one and a half million people when Donald Trump visited India.

"On January 30, India's first coronavirus case was found. A month before that PM Modi had stated that this might turn into a global outbreak." Prakash Javadekar asserted in his virtual address

"Still they organised the 'Namaste Trump' by gathering one and a half million people? Blessed! stated Awhad

Similarly, other opposition leaders have also criticised the Centre and claimed that 'Namaste Trump' event has contributed to the massive spread of coronavirus in India. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the event held in Ahmedabad in February was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat and later in Mumbai and Delhi. The Gujarat Congress too has alleged that the country is paying the price for the "Namaste Trump" event which was organised by the state BJP government.

India Crosses 3-lakh Mark; Total Cases At 308993

Meanwhile, during the first phase of unlock, India's total COVID-19 cases on Saturday at 3,08,993 of which 1,45,779 are active while 1,54,330 have recovered. The country recorded the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

