'PM Modi Knows How To Give Befitting Reply In National Security Matters': BJP Slams KCR

BJP National co-in charge of Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, on Thursday, slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on his statement that China is encroaching on Indian soil at the Arunachal Pradesh border.

BJP leader said he doesn't know in what way he (KCR) made that comment but being a chief minister he should withdraw his comment. Reddy also stated that when it comes to National security, Prime Miniter Modi knows how to give a befitting reply.

BJP's Sudhakar Reddy slams KCR

"I don't know in what way KCR spoke about the Chinese occupying Arunachal Pradesh. Whoever it is be it Pakistan or China when it comes to the National Security matter, PM Modi knows how to give a befitting reply, not only this but have already proved earlier it giving counter to the countries involved in Terrorism," said Reddy.

Reddy's remark comes after Telangana CM said, "China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh but the Centre hasn't taken any action. We were silent till now, thinking that it's better to let the dogs bark, but now, we will not keep quiet. Legal action will be initiated."

'KCR is Frustrated': Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Sudhakar Reddy further alleged that KCR is making such statements out of frustration because BJP candidate Eatala Rajender won the by-polls on the Huzurabad assembly seat. He added that as an Indian, everyone should speak in the best interest of the country.

"As Eatala Rajender won the seat in Huzurabad, even after KCR spending crores of rupees to win the seat, so now out of frustration he is speaking whatever he wants. As an Indian, every citizen of the country should speak in the best interest of the country. Especially when the matter is related to armed forces or security forces everyone, should increase the confidence of the armed forces. For the vote bank politics, to divert the issue of the people, it's not good on part of the Chief Minister to speak all these things. Immediately KCR should withdraw his words," the BJP leader said.

'BJP labels us as anti-nationals if we question Centre': Telangana CM

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre, Telangana CM KCR on Monday stated that the party labels those who question them as 'anti-national' or as 'urban Naxals'. This is BJP's style.

"BJP brands people as Urban Naxals if they speak against them. Is BJP a factory for manufacturing anti-nationals? Yesterday I said China is trying to encroach into our land. So you would label me as anti-national? A person who says as per reports that China is encroaching on our land becomes anti-national?" Rao told PTI.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)