PM Modi Lambasts Congress In RS; 'Inflation Rate In Earlier Regime Was In Double Digits'

In a scathing attack against the Congress allegations over the current inflation rate in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said India is the only country in the world that is witnessing high economic growth while keeping inflation at about 4-5%. PM Modi highlighted that the inflation rate in the earlier regime (UPA-II) was in double digits. He said, "India is the only large economy with high growth and medium inflation." He also added, "The US is facing the worst inflation in 40 years. The UK is facing the worst inflation in 30 years. Similar trends are visible in many other European countries. However, we have kept the inflation in check in the range of 4 -5%."

"During the UPA regime, inflation had touched double digits. We are the only large economy with high growth and low inflation," added PM Modi. Further, the Prime Minister hit out at the Opposition parties for not showing trust in the local vaccines. "Some of the leaders of the Opposition parties showed immaturity in the last two years. We have seen how games were played due to political vested interests. Campaigns were launched against Indian vaccines to create doubts in the minds of the people," said PM Modi.

Congress responds to PM Modi on Inflation

Meanwhile, while replying to the Prime Minister's statement, "Inflation has been handled carefully by our government", Congress shared a screengrab of a news article in which the media outlet had reported the inflation rate reached a 14-year high in November 2021. "WPI inflation reached a 14-year high in 2021- is this how the Modi govt handled inflation carefully?" Congress wrote on its tweet.

WPI inflation reached a 14-year high in 2021- is this how the Modi govt handled inflation carefully?#ModiInsultsPMpost pic.twitter.com/gf9LNNrdBQ — Congress (@INCIndia) February 8, 2022

PM Modi slams Congress for skipping an all-party meeting on COVID-19

The Prime Minister also slammed the grand old party for not attending the all-party meeting over the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though he did not mention the word "Congress" in his statement, it was evident that the PM was pointing fingers at the grand old party. "Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic was called and the government gave a detailed presentation, attempts were even made that some of the parties skipped such an important meeting. They themselves did not come and boycotted the meeting," he added.

