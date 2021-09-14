Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Speaking at the event, PM Modi remembered Mahendra Pratap Singh and lauded him for dedicating his life to India's Independence. He also remembered former UP CM Kalyan Singh who passed away recently, saying that he would have been happy to see the new identity of Aligarh being created through education and defence.

"Today, when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence, we need to salute Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji. Today, every youth of the country who is dreaming big, who wants to achieve big goals, must know about him. He used the experiences gained in his country and abroad trips to modernize India's education system," PM Modi said.

He added, "Today, I am also strongly feeling the absence of the great son of this earth, Late Kalyan Singh Ji. Had he been with us today, he would have been very happy to see the new identity of Aligarh being created in the State University and Defence Sector," he added.

India becoming defence exporter of the world: PM Modi

PM Modi stated that Uttar Pradesh which was first seen as a 'hindrance' in the development of India was now swiftly moving towards a new identity through Yogi Adityanath's 'double-engine government.' He stated that the university, which has been laid today, will not only serve as a centre of modern education but will also become a centre for defence studies and technology related to defence production.

"Today, not only the country, but the world is also seeing that from modern grenades and rifles to fighter aircraft, drones, warships are being manufactured in India itself. India is moving out of the image of a big defence importer of the world and moving towards creating a new identity of an important defence exporter in the world," said PM Modi.

In a big development push ahead of the UP Polls 2022, PM revealed that more than half a dozen companies related to defence production in Aligarh were going to create thousands of new jobs with an investment worth hundreds of crores. "New industries are being set up in Aligarh to make products like small arms, armaments, drones, aerospace, matter components, anti-drone systems," he said.

PM added that Uttar Pradesh was turning into a very attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world. "This happens when the necessary environment for investment is created, necessary facilities are available. Today UP's double engine is becoming a great example of double profit of the government," said the PM.