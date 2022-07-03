PM Modi Lauds Droupadi Murmu's Candidature For Presidential Polls; 'Honour For India'

As Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting entered its second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the candidature of NDA's presidential choice, Droupadi Murmu, and called it historic.

On the second day of the BJP's national executive meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad, PM Modi spoke very highly about Droupadi Murmu and her life journey, sources told ANI. In addition to that, the Prime Minister emphasised Murmu's humble beginning, her struggle throughout her life and how she did not fail to achieve what she stood for.

'Honour for India to get first tribal woman President': PM Modi

PM Modi also discussed Murmu's behaviour in public, highlighting how she never stopped working for the advancement and upliftment of all social classes. Furthermore, at the BJP's national executive meet in Hyderabad, he added that if Murmu wins the upcoming presidential election, it would be an honour for India to elect its first tribal woman president and that her candidacy transcends all political considerations.

Earlier, before Murmu filed her nomination, PM Modi addressed the leaders of the NDA and parties that decided to extend support to the Presidential candidate and expressed his gratitude for their decision to “honour the merit” of Murmu. It is pertinent to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA declared Droupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate on June 21. Murmu filed her nomination papers at the Parliament Library Building in the national capital on June 24. Notably, the opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the presidential elections.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.