PM Modi Lauds Haryana CM's Leadership; Calls Khattar's Govt 'most Honest And Innovative'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 21 October lauded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s leadership and said that the state has got the most honest government. As PM Modi inaugurated the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi, PM Modi hailed Khattar’s vision and the governance of Haryana administration that thinks about the bright future round the clock.

Noting the lack of attention given to the state in media, the Prime Minister said that in the last five decades, the “most innovative, efficient and far sighting” government is in Haryana. PM Modi noted that he has known Khattar for several years and applauded the way his talent has emerged as the Chief Minister of Haryana. He also appreciated Khattar’s diligence in carrying out an array of programmes that are also innovative. PM Modi congratulated Haryana CM and his government for the development.

PM Modi added, “Sometimes, even the Central government also feels that Haryana’s experiment should be implemented in the entire nation” while adding that such experiments were carried out in reality.

PM Modi Inaugurates Infosys-made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the remarks at the inauguration of the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi, on 21 October 2021 via video conferencing. The 806-bedded Vishram Sadan is constructed by Infosys Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility. The facility would be used to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for a longer duration.

Prime Minister Office’s statement said that it has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore and is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of NCI. The event was attended by Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy.

IMAGE: PTI