PM Modi Lauds HD Deve Gowda In Rajya Sabha Amid Growing BJP-JD(S) Bonhomie In Karnataka

In a sign of growing bonhomie between BJP and JD(S), PM Modi lauded HD Deve Gowda during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Appreciating the JD(S) supremo's contribution to the discussion pertaining to the three farm laws, he pointed out that Deve Gowda had lauded certain steps taken by the government too. Moreover, the PM acknowledged the suggestions given by the Rajya Sabha MP.

Speaking in the Upper House on February 4, the senior leader from Karnataka called upon the Centre to hold talks with the protesting farmers instead of punishing them for the action of a few miscreants responsible for the Republic Day violence. Maintaining that agriculture is a state subject, the JD(S) chief contended that the Union government should have sought concurrence of all the state governments first. Moreover, he urged PM Modi to take up the matter of linking the Cauvery and Mahanadi rivers to provide a permanent solution to the farmers of Karnataka.

PM Modi remarked, "I want to appreciate honourable Deve Gowda ji for bringing a seriousness to this discussion. And he lauded the government's positive efforts because he has been dedicated to the farmers' (welfare) for his entire life. He praised the government's efforts and gave good suggestions too."

Political realignment in Karnataka on the cards?

After the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka, JD(S) and BJP have started collaborating with each other in the Legislative Council where the ruling party does not have a majority. Though BJP is the single-largest party in the Legislative Council with 31 seats, it requires the support of JD(S) which has 13 MLCs for the passage of crucial legislation. To begin with, the Deve Gowda-led party backed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 which eased the restrictions on buying agricultural land in December 20. After ruckus broke out in the Council on December 15, 2020, JD(S) and BJP legislators jointly complained to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala regarding the incident.

On January 29, BJP MLC MK Pranesh was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council after the post fell vacant following the untimely demise of SL Dharmegowda. As JD(S) supported Pranesh's election, BJP will return the favour by backing the regional party's nominee Basavaraj Horatti for the Chairman's post. This election was necessitated by K Prathap Chandra Shetty's resignation as Chairman to pre-empt a no-confidence motion against him by BJP. Furthermore, JD(S) has reversed its earlier stance by deciding to back the anti-cattle slaughter legislation in the state Legislative Council.

