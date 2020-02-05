PM Modi Lauds 'maturity' Of 130 Cr Indians For Response To Ayodhya Verdict; Trust Formed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the "maturity" of all Indians for their response to the landmark Ram Janmabhoomi verdict in November last year saying it displays the remarkable faith citizens have in their democratic system. He was addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday where he made the big announcement of the constitution of a Trust to build a "grand" Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case came out on November 9, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India for their mature reaction," PM Modi said inviting applause from MPs in the House.

He added, "In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' policy so that everyone is happy."

READ | MASSIVE: PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha On Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi; Mandir Trust Established

Closure for a long-running dispute

PM Modi's remark refers to the nationwide, largely cross-religious greeting the Supreme Court's verdict received after the entire disputed land at Ayodhya was given to Hindu parties for construction of a Ram Mandir. The apex court, in a unanimous judgement, also directed the government to allocate five-acre land to Muslim parties for construction of a mosque. The dispute had divided public sentiment on religious lines for decades and the much-sought closure was met with cheers and relief.

READ | Yogi Brings Ayodhya Angle To Delhi Polls, Promises 'magnificent Ram Mandir In 3 Months'

Trust for Ram Mandir constituted

PM Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trust will be called 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'. This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. Moreover, five acres of land in Ayodhya will be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will be formed.



This is the trust that was to be formed in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2020

READ | Delhi Polls: Rahul Gandhi Starts Campaign; Says 'PM Modi Can Even Sell The Taj Mahal'

READ | PM Modi Compares Scheme Beneficiaries With Populations; 'Jan Dhan - U.S, Mudra - Brazil'