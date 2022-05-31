PM Modi Lauds NDA Govt's Foreign Policy; Asserts 'India Won't Bow Down Before Any Nation'

Launching fresh salvos against the erstwhile UPA government, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, proclaimed that India doesn't bow down before any country but extends a hand to help other nations. Addressing a Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla after virtually interacting with beneficiaries of governmental schemes, PM Modi asserted that India has proved that it not only has the 'potential' but can also perform.

Marking the occasion of the NDA regime completing 8 years in power, the Indian premier stated, "Before 2014, when I used to come among you, I used to say that India will talk to the world, not with a submissive attitude. Today, India does not extend the hand of friendship in compulsion. Today, India extends a helping hand. India has proved that we have potential and we are also performers."

2014 से पहले जब मैं आपके बीच आता था, तो कहता था कि भारत दुनिया से आंख झुकाकर नहीं, आंख मिलाकर बात करेगा।



आज भारत मजबूरी में दोस्ती का हाथ नहीं बढ़ाता है। आज भारत मदद के लिए हाथ बढ़ाता है।



भारत ने सिद्ध किया है कि हमारे पास potential भी है और हम performer भी हैं: पीएम pic.twitter.com/gckwQKm5wK — BJP (@BJP4India) May 31, 2022

PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh

While addressing the massive gathering in Himachal, which is slated to go for polls soon, PM Modi lashed out at the opposition and drew parallels between the UPA and NDA regimes. Claiming that pre-2014 newspapers were filled with news about corruption, delayed schemes, bureaucracy, dynastic politics and more, PM Modi added that now, the dialogue is around the benefits accrued from the government schemes.

"Before 2014, the talk was about loot, corruption, scams, dynasty politics, bureaucracy and delayed schemes. The time has changed now. Today, the discussion is about the benefit accrued from government schemes, money directly reaching the poor which they deserve, India's startups, ease of doing business, our ability to crack down on criminals, zero-tolerance against corruption. The government before 2014 had accepted corruption as a necessary part of the system. Instead of fighting corruption, the then government capitulated before corruption." he said.

'India's growing stature across the world'

PM Modi further stressed the government's efforts to come up with permanent solutions to some of the pressing issues of the country, which were considered permanent hitherto. He further added the centre has been able to save 2.5 lakh crore people by plugging loopholes in government schemes and avoiding leakage. Taking a dig at Congress yet again, he pointed out that when opposition parties are entrenched in vote bank politics, BJP has always believed in the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Recalling the help delivered by India to other countries by sending vaccines he said, "In the COVID-19 period, we sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries. India proved that we have the potential as well as the fact that we are a performer. International agencies are also acknowledging that poverty is reducing in India and people are getting access to more facilities."

Touching upon some of the milestones India has achieved under the BJP regime PM Modi stated, "Today, India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Today, India is getting record investments. Today, India has created a record in exports. 8 years ago, we were nowhere when it comes to startups. Today, we are the 3rd biggest startup ecosystem. Nearly every week, our youths are creating a company worth thousands of crores."

