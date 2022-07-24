PM Modi Lauds President Kovind's 'passion Towards National Progress' In Farewell Speech

President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation, as his term came to an end, was a reflection of the spirit with which he served the nation and also his passion for national progress, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his last day in office, the outgoing president delivered his address to the nation, advising the youth to stay connected to their villages or towns, schools and teachers. He also thanked all the public representatives for electing him to the highest Constitutional post.

“An inspiring address by President Kovind. His remarks showcase his passion towards national progress and reflect the spirit with which he served the nation as our President,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An inspiring address by President Kovind. His remarks showcase his passion towards national progress and reflect the spirit with which he served the nation as our President. https://t.co/EobeztumUo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

President Kovind thanks public representatives and advises youth on culture

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the nation before demitting office, thanked the people of the country and the public representatives for electing them to the post of president for five years. "Five years ago, I was elected as the President through your elected people's representatives. My term as the President is finishing today. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you and your public representatives," Kovind said.

He said touching the feet of his elderly teachers to take their blessings in his school in Kanpur and visiting his native village will always remain the most cherished moments of his life.

"Staying connected to our roots is the speciality of Indian culture. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of being associated with their village or town and their schools and teachers," Kovind said.

‘The stories of some freedom fighters have come to be appreciated only in recent times’: Kovind

President Kovind said the heroic stories of the Indian freedom movement are being appreciated and recognised today, "There were many uprisings across the country in the 19th century. The names of many of the heroes who brought hopes of a new dawn have long been forgotten. Contributions of some of them have come to be appreciated only in recent times."

"From Tilak and Gokhale to Bhagat Singh and Netaji, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – nowhere in the history of humankind, have so many great minds come together for a common cause," he said.

Recognising the importance of healthcare and education coupled with economic reforms, Kovind said this would equip the citizens to manifest their potential and pursue happiness. "Once education and healthcare are in place, economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives,'' he said, adding, "I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India".