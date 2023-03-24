PM Modi Launches 28 Projects In Varanasi, Reveals Plans For Ganga Ghats: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing a large gathering in Kashi, said that the place has a positive energy and it motivates all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 28 development projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. He also congratulated the people of Varanasi for the new projects.

Here are the 10 key points that were highlighted by PM Modi during his speech.

- Prime Minister said that within a year, 7 crore tourists have visited Kashi, and the Ropeway for public transportation will greatly reduce travel time between Banaras Cantt Railway station to Kashi Vishwanath Corridor increasing the city's attraction and convenience of the travellers.

- He also said that the development projects of Kashi are discussed across the nation. He said in Kashi both the ancient and the new forms are being seen simultaneously. He told that whenever he meet people in India and abroad, everyone tells him how mesmerised they are by the reconstruction of Vishwanath Dham, be it the road, bridge, road, or airport.

- PM Modi also spoke about air connectivity and said that the government has worked towards enhancing air connectivity by establishing ATC, which will improve the working of airports in Varanasi.

- Speaking about the Ropeway project, the PM said, the Public Ropeway project will be beneficial for the city and will be available with several facilities like parking, food, etc. This will serve as an employment generator in the city.

- The PM mentioned the floating jetty and said that it will be soon constructed for devotees and tourists visiting the city. He emphasised the agricultural sector and said the city is also flourishing in this area.

- PM also lauded the development taking place in the city of Varanasi and said that the development works of Kashi are getting discussed across the nation. He took the name of a few commodities that are being produced in Varanasi such as the Banarasi saree, wooden toys, and many more.

- Terming the development projects as a gift, PM Modi said Banaras is getting the gift of several projects, from clean water, education, and rejuvenation of the Ganga to sports facilities, Banaras will get all-around development.

- He spoke about other projects as well which are being planned and said the people over here have witnessed the revamp of the ghats of the Ganga.

- PM Modi mentioned about the International Cricket Stadium and said that it will soon be built in the city which will promote sports in Varanasi. He added and said that 'more exports will help farmers to improve their incomes.'

- He recounted the development works undertaken in the holy city over the last 8-9 years, saying the speed with which "Banaras is developing, now the time has come to give it a new pace."