Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, PM Modi contended that dynasty politics is the biggest enemy of Indian democracy. Addressing BJP workers in Hyderabad after arriving at the Begumpet airport on Thursday afternoon, the PM lamented that young people don't get a chance to enter politics owing to the preponderance of the dynasty. While acknowledging the role of TRS in the movement for the creation of Telangana, he made it clear that this did not give a license for one family to indulge in corruption.

Taking a swipe at TRS and its ally AIMIM, PM Modi opined, "For us, the unity and integrity of India are supreme. It is our resolve to live the dreams of Sardar Patel. For us, the service of mother India is supreme. People who desire to break India and those who seek to rule Telangana thanks to them also existed during the Independence struggle. But that ideology didn't succeed then and won't succeed today. BJP's fight is against this ideology. These people want to make Telangana the hub of appeasement. We want to make Telangana the hub of technology."

"If those people sacrificed in the Telangana agitation which persisted for decades, this sacrifice was for the glorious future of Telangana. This sacrifice was for the dignity of Telangana. The Telangana agitation did not go on so that 1 family continues to crush the dreams of Telangana repeatedly. The Telangana agitation did not go on so that 1 family uses all means to conspire to destroy Telangana. Dynastic parties are not just a political problem for India, dynasty politics and dynastic parties are the biggest enemies of Indian democracy and youth," he added. On this occasion, he predicted a BJP win in the 2023 Telangana polls.

The PM elaborated, "The country has seen and the people of Telangana are also witnessing that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, the members of that family become the face of corruption. The people of Telangana are witnessing that dynastic parties only ensure their own development. They only fill the coffers of their own family members. These dynastic parties do not care about the pain and difficulties of the poor. Their politics is focused on how one family remains in power and indulges in loot. That's why these people conspire to divide society."

KCR skips PM Modi's event

PM Modi's sharp political attack comes at a juncture when the Telangana CM decided to skip the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian School of Business today where the former has been invited as the chief guest. He also did not receive him at the airport. Instead, KCR flew to Bengaluru to meet JD(S) supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda. His actions are being seen in the light of the BJP emerging as a key player in Telangana politics by winning 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards and the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections.