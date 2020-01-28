PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On CAA Opposers: "Why Can't You See Pak Persecution?"

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Cadet Corps Rally in Delhi, he slammed all those opposing the recently amended citizenship act. In an all blown attack on the Congress and the opposition ahead of the Delhi polls, the Prime Minister said that leaders who were part of the Independence movement had also promised to help the minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. He alleged that political parties opposing CAA are doing it to secure their vote bank.

Repeating his sensational claims that he had made while kickstarting the Delhi assembly election campaign on December 22, Prime Minister slammed those who are trying to make the anti-CAA protest a "Dalit protest." He said that "most of the refugees from Pakistan are Dalits."

PM said: "Since Independence, leaders who had helped Partition had promised the minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh that they can come back if they are persecuted. Gandhi Ji had the same wish as well. This was the same emotion behind the Nehru-Liaquat Pact. It was India's responsibility to protect these people who were continuously persecuted on religious grounds. Now that our Govt has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act, some political parties are holding on to their vote-banks."

PM Modi slammed the opposers of CAA saying: "Why can't they see such persecution in Pakistan? They need to answer these questions. Some of them are trying to become the voice of Dalits. These are the same people who can't see the persecution of Dalits in Pakistan. They need to understand that the refugees that have come in, most of them, are Dalits."

Quoting an advertisement by Pakistan army, PM Modi said that they had specified that only "non-Muslims" can apply. "It was an ad for cleaning workers. It said that only non-Muslims could apply for the post. That means it was for minorities. This is shocking."

Kickstarting BJP's campaign in the national capital, PM Modi made clarifications about that the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it has nothing to do with Indian citizens. PM Modi claimed that Congress and other opposition have resorted to divide and rule. He urged people to read the NRC document and Citizenship act. He also said that his government has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime. This despite Home Minister Amit Shah speaking about a pan-India NRC at several occasions, including the Republic Summit 2019.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the majority of the refugees who had come to Pakistan were Dalits. Moreover, the PM also mentioned that the girls belonging to the minority community in Pakistan faced forcible marriage and conversion. He also observed that the refugees from countries such as Pakistan had been staying in India for many years.

