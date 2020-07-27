PM Modi Launches High-tech COVID Testing Labs, Details Success Story In Fighting Pandemic

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three high-tech COVID-19 testing facilities at Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conference. Speaking at the event, he stated that West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra would be able to conduct 10,000 additional tests. According to him, these facilities would also be used for testing Hepatitis B and C, HIV and dengue. He thanked the Indian Council of Medical Research and other organizations for setting up these facilities.

On this occasion, the PM contended that India was in a much better state compared to other nations in the fight against the novel coronavirus because of correct decisions being taken at the correct time. To buttress his point, he cited the country's low number of COVID-19 deaths and a high recovery rate. PM Modi mentioned that the number of recovered patients would soon reach 10 lakh. He also spoke about the boost accorded to the healthcare sector due to the Rs.15,000 crore package announced by the Centre.

Increase in health infrastructure

Revealing that there are over 11,000 COVID-19 facilities with over 11 lakh isolation beds in the country at present, PM Modi recalled the journey of the fight against COVID-19. He noted that there were about 1300 testing labs in India now as compared to a solitary lab in January. In a big statement of intent, the PM added that the Centre's aim was to increase the number of tests being conducted daily to over 10 lakh from over 5 lakh currently. He also lauded the fact that India had become a leading exporter of equipment such as PPE kits and masks.

During his address, he touched upon the role played by the COVID warriors and the massive human resource creation in a short span of time. Moreover, the PM called upon the state governments to take all precautions during the upcoming festivals and ensure that every poor family gets the benefits as entitled under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Maintaining that wearing masks, practising social distancing and sanitizing hands was the only solution until a vaccine is developed, he exuded confidence that India would win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new facilities

The three facilities have been set up strategically at the ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata. These labs shall reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. During the launch ceremony, Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath were also present.

