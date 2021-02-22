PM Modi Launches Key Projects In Bengal, Says "shouldn't Be Further Late For Development"

Intensifying the political atmosphere with chants of 'Vande Mataram' in poll-bound West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a massive public rally in Hooghly and spoke about the "urgent need" to carry out infrastructural and developmental works for the development of the country. To make his point, PM Modi cited examples of developed countries that stressed on infrastructural developments in their respective countries. He assured the people of Bengal that the BJP would carry out development works in the state soon after elected to power. PM Modi launched key projects in West Bengal including the metro project from Naupara to Dakshineswar.

"Modern infrastructure work in our country should have been done decades ago but it did not happen. Now we don't have to be late. Now we shouldn't stop even for a moment. Therefore, modern infrastructure is being given attention in the country. Being invested. Now new doors of possibilities are opening in West Bengal regarding railways. East Dedicated Freight Corridor is going to benefit West Bengal. A part of it has also been commissioned, very soon the entire corridor will open. Which will create opportunities for industries in Bengal as well," PM Modi said while adding that thousands of crores have been spent in Bengal in this regard in the last few years.

Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) is a freight specific railway with will run from between Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni (near Kolkata) in West Bengal. This freight corridor is said to cover a total distance of 1839 km.

PM Modi also spoke about the Kisan Rail claiming that it has benefited the small farmers in West Bengal as he added that the 100th Kisan train was run from Sangli in Maharashtra to West Bengal's Shalimar.

READ | India Committed To Enhancing Capabilities In Defence Manufacturing: PM Modi

READ | PM Modi Unveils Projects In Assam; Slams Congress For 'step-motherly' Treatment To State

Targeting the previous governments

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the previous governments of TMC and the Left parties which ruled the state for over 4 decades, by saying that the previous governments have put the state in despair. He also said that the previous governments focused on appeasement instead of development.

"All the governments that ruled in West Bengal left this historic state on its own, the infrastructure here, the heritage here was left to suffer. I am told that Vande Mataram Bhawan, where Bankim Chandra Ji lived for 5 years, is in very bad condition. This is the same Bhawan where he brainstormed to write Vande Mataram, the poem which gave a new lease of life to the freedom struggle. Failure to keep the place of the creator of such 'Amar Gaan' in a good state is an injustice to West Bengal's pride & there is huge politics involved in this -- the politics which focuses on vote bank, not patriotism; appeasement, not Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas," PM Modi said while targeting the current ruling government as well as the previous ones.

Further escalating the attack, PM Modi contended that it is the same politics that stops the people of Bengal from offering Puja to Goddess Durga and idol immersion.

"BJP will work for such a 'Sonar Bangla' which will strengthen Bengal's history & culture. A Bengal where faith, spirituality, & enterprise will be respected; where development will be for all & appeasement of none. A Bengal which will be 'tolabaji-mukt' & 'rojgar-yukt'": PM Modi said.

READ | Clear Stand On Cow Syndicate In Assam: Chhattisgarh CM Tells PM Modi

READ | BJP To Go Full Throttle For Bengal Elections; Planning 1500 Rallies With Its Biggest Names