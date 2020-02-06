PM Modi Launches 'Photo-op' Attack On Opposition, Highlights Govt's Success In North East

Replying to the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party for dealing with the issues of the North East in a superficial manner. Contending that the agreements signed during the previous regimes remained only on paper, the PM hailed the recently inked pact with the Bodo militant groups. He highlighted how his government had tried its best to provide electricity, airports, Railways, mobile connectivity to the region. Thereafter, he asked the opposition to change their perspective so that it could witness a positive change in the North East.

‘Problem was not resolved’

“The issue of Bodos was discussed here. It was said that this didn’t happen for the first time. We too never said that this happened for the first time. There were many attempts. But what happened in the past was from the political prism. Whatever was done was with half-hearted intention. Therefore, the agreements were on paper. The photos were clicked as well. There was applause too. But, the problem of the Bodo issue was not resolved even after so many years of inking agreements on paper.”

‘Characteristic of Bodo agreement’

“More than 4,000 innocent people were killed. This time, the agreement that has been inked sends a message to the peace-loving people of the country. The characteristic of this agreement is that all armed groups have come together and surrendered.”

Development in the North East

“For us, the North East is not a region to be used for votes. In the last 5 years, Delhi has gone to the footsteps of the North East. Regularly, the Ministers continue to visit this region. Whether it is providing electricity, Railways, airports, mobile connectivity, we have tried to do it.”

What is the Bodo Accord?

On January 27, 2020, the Centre reached an agreement with all three factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). Thereafter, approximately 1,615 NDFB members surrendered recently. The Bodo Accord celebrations will take place on February 7 in Kokrajhar, Assam. The Assam government has declared a public holiday in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri districts on this day. Additionally, PM Modi is likely to be present on the occasion.

