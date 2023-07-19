PM Modi Launches Razor-sharp Attack At Congress- Led Opposition Alliance I.N.D.I.A

After meeting with 38 NDA alliance partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a razor-sharp attack at the rag-tag 26-party coalition I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). "There has been a long tradition of political alliances in our country, but any alliance formed with negativity could never be successful,” PM Modi said.

Taking aim at the grand old party, PM Modi said Congress used alliances to destablise the country in the 90's. The Prime Minister strongly dismissed the coalition-building exercise as one that reeks of corruption, self-interest and promotion of dynasty politics. He said, “Family first, nation nothing is the mantra of these parties.”

“When the alliance is due to the compulsion of power, when the alliance is with the intention of corruption, when the alliance is based on the policy of dynasty politics, when the alliance is done keeping casteism and regionalism in mind, then that alliance does a lot of harm to the country,” said the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, while virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, PM Modi said, “Indians never lacked capabilities and capacities, but the corrupt dynastic parties always meted out injustice to them and made India bear the consequences. Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these Parivarvaadi Parties have a mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family', for them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing!”

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that opposition parties are forming an alliance to protect their dynastic politics and that the Congress-led UPA stands for ‘utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar’-- oppression, favouritism and atrocities. “The proposed coalition of the opposition parties is not a ‘Patriotic Democratic Alliance’, but a ‘Protection of Dynasties Alliance,” Nadda said.

PM Modi takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against India on foreign soil

PM Modi further said that the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A has another specialty. "If there is somebody involved in a multi-crore scam, he is given special treatment. If the family is involved in corruption, they get even better treatment. If any current minister is jailed, he is invited as a special guest," PM Modi said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, "If somebody humiliates an entire community, he is given special hospitality. The owners of this shop of corruption are staunch supporters of dynasty politics."

Prime Minister attacks opposition's demand of caste census

As the group of 26 opposition parties on Tuesday demanded the implementation of the caste census while asserting that they have come together to defeat the hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities as well as rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals and Kashmiri Pandits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacksed opposition's collection demand of caste census.

Switching to poetry, he said, "Some people who are responsible for the plight of India have started their dirty business. Looking at them, I am reminded of a few lines from a poem. A poet had written in Awadhi. This is a poem written in Awadhi language -- That is, someone is singing the song, but the truth is something else. The label is someone else's, while the product is something else. This is the reality of their business. It is very apt for the 26 political parties who have come together for the 2024 elections."

"Two things are guaranteed in their shops. Firstly, they sell the poison of casteism in their shop. And second, these people indulge in unlimited corruption. These days these people have gathered in Bengaluru," said PM Modi.

PM Modi takes a dig at the rival Congress led coalition

Targeting previous UPA regimes where Congress' Sonia Gandhi was the UPA chairperson, the Prime Minister said, "Congress used coalitions in 1990s to destablise the country, it formed governments and pulled them down. Pre-2014 coalition governments somehow survived but the country got policy paralysis and a high command above Prime Minister."

For the second time in a day, PM Modi beamed with confidence about the NDA's chances going into 2024. PM Modi stated that "Desh ke log mann bana chuke hai" (the people of India have made up their mind about who they are voting for in 2024).

Making the point of no ideological glue binding the rebranded UPA, I.N.D.I.A, PM Modi highlighted that those who abuse each other politically are now coming together for small and selfish political reasons. Terming it as "majboori ki dosti", PM Modi said the hypocrisy has been laid bare before the people of India. Specifically referring to the fact that Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Left coming together and the National Conference and PDP coming together, PM Modi said that the doublespeak and the self-serving intention of the alliance has been noted by the people of India.