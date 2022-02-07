PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Congress; 'Nagaland & Odisha Sampled & Rejected You'

During his reply on the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Indian National Congress party. He said that many states have sampled and rejected the grand old party while sharing data of states that rejected Congress. "After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego)," he said.

"Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with a full majority in Goa in 1994, which is 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress 34 years ago. UP, Bihar, Gujarat last voted for Congress government in 1985," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. Tamil Nadu voted for you in 62 years. You take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you. It has been 20 years since Jharkhand was created, Congress never achieved a full majority. They try to come from the back door."

The Prime Minister asked Congress, ''How come your ego has not changed even after losing so many elections?'' "If we lose one election, don't know what ecosystem does to us," PM said.

PM Modi slams Opposition on COVID front

The Prime Minister said that there were some who were waiting for the COVID pandemic to snare PM Modi's image as well. "Mahatma emphasised Swadeshi... Modi said 'Vocal For Local'... What was the harm in supporting? Do you not want to see Mahatma Gandhi's vision come true?" he asked.

"The way you mould issues, the way you talk, it's like you have decided you don't want to come into office again for 100 years. If you were worried about what the citizens thought, you would do differently," PM said.

The Prime Minister said that COVID-19 spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand after Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, PM said that the Delhi government also told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses.

Image: Sansad TV