PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On Oppn; Says, ‘Congress Busy Digging My Grave, But I Am...'

PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition from his rally at Karnataka's Mandya after inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway today. Launching a sharp attack, he said that before 2014, Congress did all it could to loot the money belonging to the poor of the country. He further added, while Congress is busy digging Modi’s grave, Modi is engaged in the development projects of the people.

Notably Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 16,000 crores. Additionally, he also inaugurated the 'longest' railway platform in the world during his sixth visit to the election-bound Karnataka in 2023.

‘Congress looted the poor’

PM Modi, while addressing the gathering at the public rally in Gejjalagere in Mandya’s Maddur taluka, said, “Before 2014, the Congress government at the centre, which was in alliance with a host of parties, left no stone unturned to ruin poor people. Congress govt looted the money which was for poor people.”

Making the attack on the grand old party more vehement PM Modi said, “Amid the efforts (on the development front) of the double engine government, what is Congress and its allies doing? Congress is dreaming and is busy digging Modi’s grave and Modi is busy in the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysore expressway. Congress is busy digging Modi’s grave and Modi is busy making people’s life easy.”

PM Modi’s sixth Karnataka visit ahead in 2023

Various development works were dedicated to the people and launched by PM Modi in Karnataka’s Mandya today, which included the inauguration of the 118-km long Bengaluru-Mysore expressway, built at the cost of 8,480 crores, and will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes, the government press release said, adding that it will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

Apart from launching the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 16000 Cr, he will also also dedicate to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.