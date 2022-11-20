Last Updated:

'Saurashtra trained me': PM Modi Leads BJP's Campaign In Gujarat; Highlights Challenging Work Done By Saffron Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the BJP's campaign in Gujarat. While addressing a public rally in Dhoraji, PM Modi highlighted the work done by BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the wake of the Gujarat Assembly elections, has set the ball rolling with his rallies in his home state. Addressing a public rally in the Dhoraji district on the second day of his campaign, PM Modi said that the saffron party will retain power with a thumping victory in the poll-bound state. 

PM Modi asserted that there used to be riots due to water scarcity in the Saurashtra region and people in villages had no option but to migrate owing to water scarcity, but the BJP government took several steps to overcome this issue. "We made canals, linked rivers, and used technology, and space science to eradicate water scarcity. We also made dams to store water," the Prime Minister added. 

Speaking at a public rally at Dhoraji in Rajkot district, PM Modi said, "BJP's goal is to make Gujarat developed and prosperous. That's why your blessings are important to me. Citizens of Gujarat, citizens of Kutch-Kathiawad, you are my teacher and you have trained me."

The Prime Minister in his rally also underlined the role of the Sujalam Sufalam Scheme in the prosperity of Saurashtra. PM said that right from the availability of water, electricity, education, health, and infrastructure, the BJP government has ensured the development of the region. PM urged people to choose development and vote for BJP to take the state to new heights of development in the coming 25 years.

PM Modi hits out at Congress

Launching an attack on Congress, the Prime Minister spoke about the hypocrisy of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party as he had walked with Medha Patkar who spearheaded the campaign against Gujarat’s lifeline Sardar Sarovar Project.

PM Modi said, "There was a woman who was working and protesting and preventing Narmada water to come to the people in Gujarat. And we saw a Congress leader walking shoulder to shoulder with her. Even after that, Congress has the audacity to come to Gujarat and ask people to vote for them."

Notably, Gujarat's two-phased Assembly elections will be held on December 1 and December 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. 

