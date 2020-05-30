Union Min Hails PM Modi's Pro-people Measures, Says Govt Efficiently Handled COVID Crisis

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday hailed the Modi government for efficiently handling the unprecedented Coronavirus crisis. This statement from Joshi comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes one year in office in his second term after winning a massive mandate in the 2019 general elections.

He said that the six years series, in the first year of the second term of governance, pro-people measures and development has been the agenda of the government.

"COVID-19 is one of the toughest crises in human history. Having seen the unprecedented crisis, Modi led govt has efficiently handled it. In the six years series, in the first yr of the second term of governance, pro-people measures and development is the agenda," said Joshi.

"Whatever has happened in these 70 years, has to be corrected. In the last five years, no such terror incident has taken place in the country. We have contained terrorism, price hike, we have given remunerated prices and to an extent, we have now contained COVID-19," he added.

He further said that PM Modi has not only established himself as the leader of India, but as a world leader.

"We have also touched historical blunders like Article 370, 35 A, triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Bill. PM Modi has dedicated himself to the nation and he is working day in and day out even during the times of COVID-19 crisis, he works 16 to 17 hours a day. He is inspiring the entire mass," said Joshi.

Amit Shah Hails PM's Achievements

On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that PM Modi in the last six years (5 years of Modi 1.0 + one year of Modi 2.0) has laid the foundation of a self-reliant India moving on the path of development. He said that the PM's tenure has not only rectified many historical mistakes, but has also set an 'unprecedented example' of welfare and reform.

Amit Shah also said Prime Minister Modi is the reflection of honest leadership and tireless hard work and thanked the people of the country for their unwavering faith in his leadership. The former BJP president has also expressed his gratitude to the workers of his party for tirelessly working hard and supporting the government in achieving its goals and schemes.

With a massive mandate in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the second consecutive term in India and has in the past year delivered significant decisions including the historic abrogation of Article 370.

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats while the Congress and its allies (UPA) was confined to two-digit count - 91 seats.

