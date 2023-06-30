PM Modi-led Govt Is Proactive, Takes Care Of People Even Before They Face Any Problem: JP Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government was proactive as it took care of people even before they faced any problem.

Nadda was addressing a public meeting at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is proactive. It takes care of people before they face any problem. It can be seen in central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, aimed at protecting their health, and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana," he said.

PM Modi is concerned about farmers and therefore he announced a yearly assistance of Rs 6,000 for them, Nadda said while referring to the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is equally concerned about farmers and he has also announced Rs 6,000 annual assistance for the cultivators," he added.

Before addressing the rally, Nadda took part in a roadshow in the town that falls in the Nimar region of the state.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled by the end of this year.