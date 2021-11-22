PM Modi Likely To Attend All-party Meeting On Nov 28 Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session

Ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, an all-party meeting is set to be held on Sunday, November 28. According to sources close to Republic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the all-party meeting. Topics ranging from the cancellation of farm laws and the farmers' demand of law on Minimum Support Price and the government reduction of fuel prices are expected to come up during the meeting. Issues and bills to be introduced in the Parliament in the upcoming session will also be discussed among the leaders.

The all-party meeting that will be held on Sunday before the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to see PM Modi take the chair. The ruling government will look to sort out the presentation of the pending bills in the meeting. Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that the government’s actions relating to the farm bills could be brought up as a major issue in the meeting as well as during the winter session.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold its parliamentary executive meeting on the same evening as the all-party meeting. The NDA floor leaders are expected to meet around 3 pm and the meeting is likely to be chaired by PM Modi. The big talk in both meetings and the Winter Session will be the withdrawal of the farm laws, for which the cabinet is expected to clear a bill on Wednesday. The meeting will deliberate on the various topics that need representation in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Cabinet meeting to table farm laws' withdrawal

Acting on PM Modi's announcement, the Union cabinet will table the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws on Wednesday at its scheduled meeting, reported sources to Republic. The proposal is likely to be approved and will then be officially withdrawn from the Parliament in the upcoming Winter session. After year-long protests against the three farm laws, the Modi govt succumbed to farmers' whim and has announced its withdrawal.

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Image: PTI