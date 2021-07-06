PM Modi Likely To Chair Key Meeting On Tuesday Amid Union Cabinet Expansion Buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a key meeting pertaining to the cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday at 5 pm. According to sources, the meeting will take place at PM Modi's residence and will be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh.

Key meeting at PM Modi's residence ahead of cabinet reshuffle

The reports of cabinet reshuffle have been doing rounds for a while now and a cabinet meeting will also take place on Wednesday. A major announcement related to the same is expected after the cabinet meeting. So far, several meetings have already taken place in the recent weeks which saw the attendance of the saffron party's top brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party President JP Nadda.

As per reports, the meetings that have already taken place discussed the performance of ministers in the current cabinet. Apart from the cabinet reshuffle, a cabinet extension is also on cards, reports further added. This is also being done as many ministers in PM Modi's cabinet are responsible for more than one ministries. Therefore, Tuesday's meeting will likely discuss the plans for extension and re-balancing. In addition, this also comes ahead of some crucial state elections next year in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab among others.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Paras to attend meeting

Among other leaders who will attend the meeting at PM Modi's residence include former Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal and LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras. Meanwhile, former MoS and Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel is also set to attend the meeting at PM Modi's residence. In another key development ahead of the meeting, sources have informed Republic TV that former Maharashtra CM and BJP MP Narayan Rane has also been summoned by party president JP Nadda to the national capital. Both leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday.