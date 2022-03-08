PM Modi Likely To Chair Union Cabinet Meeting On March 9 Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, March 9. The meeting will deliberate over the ongoing evacuation of the stranded Indians from various neighbouring countries of Ukraine under Operation Ganga. The Union Cabinet is also likely to discuss the repercussions of the ongoing war on the Indian economy.

Ever since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, PM Modi has been continuously holding meetings with the Union Ministers and the members of the Cabinet Committee of security to understand the developing conflict on the ground and to deliberate on different aspects of it.

In the next meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla are likely to be present. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval might also be a part of the high-level meeting.

Operation Ganga expanded as Russia continues aggression in Ukraine

The meeting comes after PM Modi deliberated with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the resumption of the halted evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine's beleaguered Sumy city, which has been pummelled by Russian forces. As per the latest development, all Indian students from Sumy have been evacuated.

Under Operation Ganga, the Union government is evacuating Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. More than 17,000 students have been evacuated from the war-torn nation to date by the government.

