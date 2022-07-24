PM Modi Likely To Meet BJP Ruled State CMs, Deputy CMs In Delhi; LS Elections On Agenda

The Chief Ministers, as well as Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are expected to hold a meeting on Sunday at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi where they will deliberate on the party's good governance policy and further will present their report on the development and welfare schemes. The meeting holds relevance as it will be conducted keeping in view the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

UP CM Adityanath Yogi, Uttarakhand CM Dhami, Assam CM Himanta Biswa, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel among other leaders to arrive for BJP Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at BJP headquarters.

While the Ministers are expected to reach the national capital by the afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the meeting, reported ANI citing sources. Earlier, the meeting was held in December 2021 in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Speaking about the meeting, on one hand, the Ministers will be putting forth their governance report in front of the central leadership in the meeting along with plans to implement their public welfare schemes and ways to incorporate them for the poor and backward classes. Later, PM Modi who is also expected to attend the meeting will share his views on the same and guide the states on development works.

In addition to that, PM Modi is also likely to discuss the upcoming Independence Day celebrations across the country and will hold talks on the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. In view of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the leaders are also expected to discuss ways to aware the people regarding the movement.

Notably, an initiative by the Ministry of Culture this year, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will aim to mark the celebrations of India’s 75th year of Independence. As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist/display the tricolour at their homes between August 13-15.

PM Modi pushed for 'good governance' in the previous meet

Earlier, the meeting which was held in December last year saw the participation of chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states where PM Modi pushed for more focus on the development of states and efficient delivery of welfare schemes. This meeting was held keeping in view the high-stakes state election scheduled earlier this year.

The meeting was held in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi through a two-day conclave which gave an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of furthering team India’s spirit.

