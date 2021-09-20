PM Modi Likely To Meet Kamala Harris, Apple CEO Tim Cook During US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the United States this week, has meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook and US Vice President Kamala Harris on the cards. As per the news agency ANI report, PM Modi has a marathon schedule for his US visit that would witness consecutive high-level meetings. He will arrive in Washington DC on September 22 and the very next day he will meet with the top Chief Executive Officers in the United States.

ANI cited officials’ accounts who did not confirm PM Modi’s meeting with Cook but revealed that the schedule is still being put together. Following the back-to-back meeting with US’ top moguls, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet with the United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first Indin origin woman to be the Vice President in the US. However, till now, there is no official announcement regarding the meeting.

PM Modi will meet Morrison, Suga

On the same day, the Prime Minister is also set to meet with Australian and Japanese counterparts, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga respectively. PM Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold the first bilateral meeting during the same visit and will also participate in the first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad leaders’ summit in Washington on September 24. As per the report, a dinner has also been organised during PM Modi’s US visit.

Notably, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to the United States is also coinciding with PM Modi. ANI stated that there are chances of Johnson and PM Modi meeting in Washington. On September 24, PM Modi will also be proceeding to New York where on Saturday he will deliver an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Saudi FM to speak with PM Modi today

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for three days, will be speaking with PM Modi on September 20. As per News on Air report, the meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister will take place at the latter’s residence in New Delhi. Al-Saud met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 19 as it was his first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world. Jaishankar and Al-Saud discussed a range of topics for mutual interest.

