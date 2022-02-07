PM Modi Likely To Reply On Motion Of Thanks In Rajya Sabha At 11 Am On February 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha- the upper hour of Parliament on Tuesday at 11 am. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi gave a reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha.

After the Prime Minister's reply, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be discussed for 11 hours and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi's reply to debate on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Replying to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in Parliament, PM Modi said that President Ram Nath Kovind spoke extensively for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant) India. PM Modi highlighted how the world has changed since the COVID-19 outbreak and urged the country as a whole should not to lose the opportunity of resounding its voice.

"India should not undermine its voice. The country should move forward in the 75th year in such a way that it takes a leading role at the world table in the 100th year of Independence," PM Modi said.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also spoke about a number of issues, including inflation, government schemes, and the Opposition's criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He lambasted at COngress for their 'irresponsible behaviour' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the first wave of COVID-19, when the WHO and health experts were asking people to not step out of houses, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai, encouraging them to go to other states and spread the virus. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses," said PM Modi adding that due to this COVID spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttarakhand and UP.

'India fastest growing among major economies'

PM Modi also pointed out that India is the fastest-growing economy of the world's major economies. Even during the pandemic, farmers had a record harvest and the government had record procurement, he informed. Attacking Congress for raising the inflation issue, PM Modi reminded Congress that inflation was in double-dight during their government.

"You may have forgotten - Congress govt's last 5 years brought India to double-digit inflation. That was the situation before we came. Congress' intent was such that the govt had accepted inflation was out of its control. What Pandit Nehru said from Lal Qila, I'd like to state: 'Sometimes a fight in Korea also influences us. Because of this prices of items rise, and this goes outside our control," the BJP leader said. He also alleged that Congress is the leader of the tukde tukde gang and is functioning on the ideology of divide and rule.