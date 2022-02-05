PM Modi Likely To Reply To Debate On Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha On Monday: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Monday, PTI reported quoting sources. PM Modi is expected to reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

So far, 26 members have spoken in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address for 7 hours and 41 minutes. A total of 12 hours has been allotted for the debate, the Secretariat said.

After PM Modi's reply, the 2022-23 Union Budget will be discussed for 11 hours and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Friday.

Rajya Sabha clocks full productivity in first week

The Rajya Sabha recorded 100% productivity in the first week of the budget session during which the debate on the motion of thanks to the president was taken up. Rajya Sabha made full use of the available 15 hours and 17 minutes during the first week of the budget session, clocking 100% productivity for the week.

There were no adjournments due to disruptions, unlike in the previous monsoon and winter session last year which observed frequent disruptions and adjournments.

During the first week in the upper house of Parliament, 25 of the listed starred questions have been replied to orally in just thee days of Question hour and 31 zero-hour and 14 special mentions were made by MPs during Zero House, the officials claimed.

15 private member bills were introduced in the first week. While two pending private members' bills were discussed, the Companies (Amendment Bill), 2019 was withdrawn after completion of discussion by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Discussion on the Population Regulation Bill, 2019, moved by Rakesh Sinha, is continuing.

This is for the first time since budget last year that Rajya Sabha has witnessed functioning for three consecutive days during the week with forced adjournments. The productivity of Rajya Sabha has been 100% or more for four consecutive Budget sessions of 2014 to 2017 and of the regular Budget session in 2019, officials said.

It was 28.90% in 2018 and 6.80% during 2019 (Interim Budget session) and productivity was 76.10% in 2020 and 93.50% during the Budget session last year, the RS Secretariat said.