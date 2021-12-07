Last Updated:

PM Modi Likely To Speak On Key Issues As BJP Parliamentary Party Meet Gets Underway

PM Modi along with several party leaders and ministers have arrived at the Ambedkar Centre while the BJP parliamentary party meet is underway.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday, Prime Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several union ministers including Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other BJP leaders have arrived for the meeting. 

The meeting, which takes place every Tuesday, used to happen at the Parliament House Complex but is now underway out of the Parliament due to certain ongoing repair works in the auditorium. 

The BJP parliamentary party meeting is held every Tuesday, however, the party did not meet last week. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi, who usually addresses the MPs on key issues, is likely to hold major discussions on the ongoing winter session of the Parliament followed by other issues such as the civilian killings in Nagaland and cryptocurrency, among others.

PM Modi holds meeting over Nagaland killings

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi held a meeting with the top ministers in the Parliament regarding the civilian killings in Nagaland and further spoke on the government's strategy in both Houses. Apart from that, opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha also moved notices in the respective Houses for discussing the firing incident which claimed 14 lives. 

This has also led to a ruckus in the House as several opposition parties staged a walkout after Union Minister Amit Shah's statement. Speaking on the same, Congress leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that there is no strength in Home Minister's statement.

"This type of incident has been happening in North East and Jammu & Kashmir. We have seen such incidents in Manipur days back. HM still didn't announce any compensation to the deceased family."  

