PM Modi Likely To Talk On Regional Security, Stability During US Visit Amid Afghan Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States comes at a time when concerns over regional security and stability due to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has rocked the global community. Amid the Afghan crisis, PM Modi will travel to the US to attend the first-ever in-person summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad leaders, hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 24. The Prime Minister will also address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 25.

As per news agency ANI, PM Modi is likely to discuss Afghanistan, COVID-19, climate change, the Indo-Pacific, terrorism to other issues with US President especially when the changing political situation in Afghanistan is threatening the regional stability. The upcoming US visit of the Prime Minister is also the first one since Biden took over the office in January. Notably, one of the most important agendas presently is the changing geopolitics amid the Taliban rule in the South Asian country.

Both India and the United States have invested heftily in Afghanistan and the US with help of NATO allies helped the war-torn country to rebuild with major development projects such as roads, connectivity, agriculture, education. India has also constructed the parliament building and a dam in Afghanistan. However, the country was engulfed in a fresh crisis after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan on August 15 after two decades while the last of foreign troops left the country by August 30.

Notably, just four days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Taliban declared the restoration of their Islamic Emirate and named a new government. On September 20, while the White House confirmed Biden-Modi bilateral summit, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and discussed Afghanistan.

PM Modi’s US visit to have ‘far-reaching’ impacts

The report stated that Prime Minister’s visit to the United States will have ‘far-reaching’ effects in the region as Russia and China abstained from voting when Resolution 2593 was passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) under India’s presidency on August 30. The UNSC resolution had demanded that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any other nation or to pump money into terrorist acts.

Additionally, the Taliban has also put conditions on the international community that it would respect human rights only if they are recognised as the new caretaker government of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, India has called on the world leaders at various forums to adopt a unified approach while dealing with the Taliban’s leadership.

For the same, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has been holding a range of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting ahead of PM Modi’s scheduled visit to the United States.

Even during his address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)-Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Outreach Summit on Afghanistan, PM Modi drew attention to the issues related to the situation unfolding in Afghanistan. He noted that the power change in the country is not inclusive and has taken place in the absence of negotiations.

PM Modi had also stated that the recent developments in Afghanistan will have a massive impact on neighbouring nations such as India, and called for a regional focus and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the UN also asked for a unified approach from the world. The UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres said that the Taliban’s wish for recognition is UNSC’s “only leverage” to call for an inclusive government and respect the rights of citizens especially women and girls.

