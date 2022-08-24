PM Modi Lists 6 Avenues Centre Is Making 'record Investments' In To Improve healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Punjab's Mohali. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is moving towards achieving new resolutions and "today's programme is a reflection of the improving health services of the country". Along with Punjab and Haryana, Himachal Pradesh is also going to benefit from the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, the Prime Minister added.

"We recently have taken a pledge to make India a developed country. To make India developed, it is equally important to develop its health services. When the people of India will get modern hospitals for treatment, and modern facilities, then they will get well sooner, and their energy will be channeled in the right direction," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's 6 fronts to strengthen healthcare services

PM Modi further laid down the six fronts on which the Central government is making "record investments" to strengthen the healthcare services in the country. The six fronts include:

Promoting Preventive Healthcare

To open small and modern hospitals in villages

To open medical colleges and big institutes of medical research in cities

To increase the number of doctors and paramedical staff across the country

To provide cheaper medicines, and cheaper equipment to patients

Using technology to reduce the difficulties faced by patients

Prime Minister Modi claimed that the work that has been done in the healthcare field in the past eight years, has not been done "even in the last 70 years". He stressed that the healthcare system of the country can be strengthened "only when" hospitals provide solutions to problems, and said that the Centre has prioritised holistic healthcare since 2014.

"The meaning of a good healthcare system is not constructing only 4-sided walls. The healthcare system of any country is strengthened only when it provides solutions to problems. Holistic healthcare has been placed among the top priorities in the country in the last eight years," PM Modi said.

According to the PMO, the cancer hospital in Mohali has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The hospital which will function as a 'hub' for cancer care and treatment for the people of Punjab, neighbouring states and Union Territories, is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant, the PMO informed. It is pertinent to mention that the cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital with a 300-bed capacity.

PM Modi thanks 'holy land of freedom fighters' Punjab for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' success

At the beginning of his speech, Prime Minister Modi thanked the people of Punjab for supporting and making the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign successful.

"I want to express my gratitude to Punjab for one more reason, this state is a holy land of freedom fighters, revolutionaries, patriotism and tradition. Punjab has kept this tradition-rich even during the Tricolor campaign at Har Ghar. Today I thank the people of Punjab and especially the youth for making Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan a success," Prime Minister Modi said.

