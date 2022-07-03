PM Modi Lists BJP's Plans For Telangana; Avers 'People Want Double-engine Govt In State'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka prayas' while addressing an audience after the BJP's executive committee meeting on Sunday. From Telangana's Hyderabad, PM Modi highlighted how, in the past 8 years that the BJP has been in power, it has worked to bring positive change to the lives of every citizen. The Indian Prime Minister further highlighted how his government has strived to bring the result of development to each of the families in the country.

"For decades, those who were deprived, victimised, through numerous government schemes, we have made them a part of the growth. This is the reason why, the poor, and the downtrodden, all believe that the saffron party government is fulfilling their needs as well as their dreams. The women of the country, the sisters, and the daughters of the country also feel that their lives have become a lot simpler, and even they could contribute to growth," PM Modi said.

Telangana is reaping the benefits of Central schemes

Taking about the state, PM Modi said, "The BJP's service-focused approach has reached every poor, downtrodden of Telangana, the sisters and daughters of Telangana. The people of the state are getting rations free of cost, free medicine, and education, every one is getting the benefits of the schemes of the saffron party without any discrimination. This is what is 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. "

The Indian Prime Minister pointed out how there is a constant growth in the amount of support the BJP is getting in Telangana and recalled the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "In the Greater Hyderbad elections, we saw a testimony of that when the party got unprecedented success," he said.

'Telangana wants double engine government'

Reflecting how in other states too, it has been seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has won the increasing trust of people, PM Modi said, "Even in Telangana people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine govt."

"Lakhs of poor mothers-sisters-daughters of Telangana have got a life of honour through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Lakhs of poor sisters of Telangana have got freedom from smoke due to the free gas connection provided by the Ujjwala scheme. From nutrition to vaccination at the time of motherhood, we have reached every village in Telangana. The result of this is that today the health of sisters and daughters is also improving and the crisis in their lives has also reduced," the Prime Minister said, adding that in the 21st century, they are making sincere efforts to make the "women power of the country a nation power".

"Telangana is also a major centre of research and innovation in India. The work done here regarding vaccines and other equipment during the Corona period has helped in saving millions of lives all over the world," PM Modi said while making it clear that the BJP is "not only making projects of innovation & tech but also providing resources to poor brothers & sisters."