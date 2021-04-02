PM Modi Lists Down '7-sins' Of LDF, UDF Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Kerala

Ahead of assembly elections in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the State to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on April 2, Friday. Addressing a public meeting, he listed down all seven negativities of the two alliances, which he referred to as the 'seven sins'.

As per PM Modi, the first sin is arrogance, elaborating on which, he said, "Both LDF and UDF feel they can never be defeated and this has make them arrogant and have disconnected them from their roots." He listed 'greed for money' as the second sin. "Money scam, dollar scam, gold scam, land sam- the list is endless. Both the LDF and the UDF have looted the people in every sector," said PM Modi. 'Wrath towards the citizens' stood third, talking about which he said, "I fail to understand which government will shower lathis on innocent devotees and harass them." READ | Stalin rules out 'Modi & masala' effect in Tamil Nadu, alleges efforts made to bury Tamil

In the list of sins, 'envy' was ranked fourth. Supporting his ranking with reason, he said, "UDF and LDF are envious of each other, and keep striving hard to beat each other in committing wrong. He went on to say that both the alliances were suffering from 'competitive corruption' and added, "They get insecure if the other alliance gains more money from corruption." On the fifth spot, he placed 'lust for power', and went to highlight their alliance choices. "The lust for power makes them form alliances with communal, criminal and regressive elements of the society."

What has the LDF done? First, they tried to distort Kerala's image, then they destroyed sacred places through their agents. Devotees of Lord Ayyappa who should have been welcomed with flowers have been welcomed with lathis. They aren't criminals: PM Modi in Pathanamthitta pic.twitter.com/ZIVPpoTn2r — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Recalling all the debates involving dynasty politics, its placement on number sixth did not come off as a surprise. "There's a craze to enhance dynasty rule, all other issues are secondary issues for the two alliances", he said. The last spot was reserved for 'laziness in working', talking about which, he asserted," When making money, promoting dynasty politics is the priority, governance naturally takes a back seat. UDF and LDF have brought a governance paralysis in Kerala.

Having listed all the sins, he affirmed, "It's time to free Kerala from alliances that are in a habit of committing all these sins."

Kerala Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle for power, while the LDF hopes to retain power, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, and still, if it was just about these two alliances, the results would be simpler to predict. The BJP, vigorously campaigning in the State, has further complicated the tussle, the final results of which will only be known on May 2.

(Credits-ANI)