PM Modi Lists His Govt's Achievements In Last 8 Years; 'fulfilling People's Aspirations'

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed eight successful years on May 30, a day which called for celebrations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the occasion, senior BJP leaders addressed the media, recalling the milestones achieved by PM Modi's government in the last eight years. PM Modi too, in an event to release benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme, talked about his tenure since 2014 and the achievements that followed.

"The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan (sic)", the PM wrote in a tweet. He also urged the citizens to visit the Vikas Yatra of his NaMo app which details the BJP's developmental journey. "There’s an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I’d urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look (sic)", PM Modi wrote in another tweet.

The last 8 years have been about fulfilling peoples aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey. #8YearsOfSeva https://t.co/83MahSpwr3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

There’s an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I’d urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look. https://t.co/5nVOcuKf0r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

8 years of Modi government

As part of the celebrations marking eight years of the Modi government, the BJP released a two-minute-long song titled 'Naye Bharat ka Shilpkar, Modi Sarkar' (Modi government, the architect of new India). Senior Ministers such as BJP President JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, and Anurag Thakur among others were present during the event that was held a few hours ago. In his speech delivered earlier today (May 30), PM Modi asserted that his government's eight years were dedicated to the welfare of the poor adding that India is escaping the "vicious cycle" of corruption, scams, nepotism, terrorism and regional discrimination in which it was trapped in before 2014.

In the report of India's Vikas Yatra shared by PM Modi, it was claimed that 100% saturation is being pursued in each of the schemes and initiatives launched by the BJP government. The report compiled the Modi government's success in various aspects including ease of doing business, ease of living standards of the middle class, infrastructure, health care, Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment), environment, technological development and national security plus foreign policy.

In his address, the PM said that the confidence of India and Indians has exceptionally in the last eight years and named the Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan which reflected the Modi government's spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

“As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country," the Prime Minister said, as per PTI. He also said that India has grown to become one of the largest economies in the world and praised the massive vaccination drive in India.

During the event, PM Modi also announced Rs 10 lakh financial support to children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic.