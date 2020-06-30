'Free Ration To Be Provided Monthly, Rs 90,000 Cr To Be Spent:' PM Modi Extends PMGKAY

In his much-anticipated address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) till November end. Under the scheme, the Central Government shall provide either one kg of wheat or rice to every family of the needy till then end of the scheme. The Prime Minister in his live address informed that almost 80 crore people have benefitted under the PMGKAY scheme so far amid the Coronavirus forced lockdown.

Announcing the extension of PMGKAY, PM Modi in his speech highlighted that almost Rs 90,000 crores will be spent by the government in providing free ration till the end of November. He added that if the cost of the past three months is added, then the total relief amount under the PMGKAY scheme will reach Rs 1.5 lakh crores. Apart from wheat and rice, each family member will also be provided with 1 kg of Chana Dal monthly for free, PM Modi announced in his live speech.

त्योहारों का ये समय, जरूरतें भी बढ़ाता है, खर्चे भी बढ़ाता है। इन सभी बातों को ध्यान में रखते हुए ये फैसला लिया गया है कि प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना का विस्तार अब दीवाली और छठ पूजा तक, यानि नवंबर महीने के आखिर तक कर दिया जाए: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 30, 2020

"As monsoon commences, there is a lot of work in the agricultural sector. There will also be a lot of festivals from July onwards. During these times of festivals, the cost and need increases. Keeping all this in mind, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will be extended till the end of November. Which means Rs 80 crore worth free ration will be provided to the needy. 5 kg wheat or 5 kg rice will be provided to every family member for free. Each family will also get 1 kg chana dal free of cost. For the PMGKAY more than Rs 90,000 cr will be spent. If the cost of last three months is also added then the total reached 1.5 lakh cr," PM Modi said during his live address on Tuesday.

प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना के इस विस्तार में 90 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च होंगे। अगर इसमें पिछले तीन महीने का खर्च भी जोड़ दें तो ये करीब-करीब डेढ़ लाख करोड़ रुपए हो जाता है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 30, 2020

The Prime Minister also highlighted that so far under the PMGKAR scheme, the Indian Government has provided free ration to the number of citizens that equals to 2.5 times of the entire American population, 12 times of Britain's population and twice of the European Union's population. PM Modi also made a note of the rising incidents of public negligence of the national directives issued to battle COVID-19. He called for a firm resolute amongst the citizens to observe the guidelines and urged citizens to remain cautious as monsoon prevails.

