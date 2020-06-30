PM Modi Pushes ‘one Nation, One Ration Card’, Asks States To Ramp Up Implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked state governments to ramp up implementation of the ambitious 'One Nation, One Ration card' initiative to allow beneficiaries to get subsidised food who have migrated to other states in search of employment.

In a move to reform and modernize the Public Distribution System (PDS), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced that 'One Nation One Ration Card' will be implemented under which any migrant beneficiary with a ration card can get his food provisions at any Fair Price store located anywhere in India.

"We have seen a dream for the whole country and some states have really done well. We are requesting other states also to take it forward. And, what is that? Now, One Nation, One Ration card is also being implemented. Major beneficiaries of this will be those who go to other states, in search of employment," said PM Modi in an address to the nation.

He also expressed his gratitude towards farmers and taxpayers for filling the food baskets of the country and paying taxes honestly that has helped the government to provide food and financial aid to the poor hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

"Today, if the government is able to provide free ration to the needy and poor, then credit for it goes to two categories. One – hard-working farmers of our country. Second – honest taxpayers of our country. It is your hard work and dedication, due to which the nation is able to do it," said PM Modi.

Talking about farmers, the PM said they have filled the food stocks of the nation by their produce and that has ensured adequate food supply to the poor. He lauded taxpayers for paying their tax dues honestly which allowed the government to ensure the poor successfully cope with the ongoing crisis.

"On behalf of all the poor of the country, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the taxpayers and farmers, and also salute them," said PM Modi.

Work ceaselessly for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Moreover, the PM said that his government will further strengthen its efforts and continuously work to empower the poor, downtrodden, and deprived sections of society. He assured that economic activities that have shuttered due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown for over three months will resume and expand in a phased manner. He reiterated his call for a self-reliant India and asked people to be 'vocal for local'.

"We will work ceaselessly for Atmanirbhar Bharat. We all will be vocal for Local. With this pledge and commitment, the 130 crore people of this country will have to work together and move forward together," said the Prime Minister.

