PM Modi Makes Big Claim For Telangana Ahead Of 2023 Polls; Exudes Hope In BJP's Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 26, exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) coming to power in Telangana. Launching an attack against the K Chandrashekar Rao- led state government, PM Modi stated that 'superstitious people can never do justice to people.'

Addressing the BJP workers in Hyderabad, PM Modi said, "BJP is surely coming to power in Telangana. You can't erase our names from the hearts of the poor. BJP workers are responsible to take the truth to every house. We all know the potential of Telangana".

Further in his address, PM Modi noted that people who sacrificed their lives in the Telangana agitation, which persisted for decades, did so for the glorious future of the state. Attacking the TRS regime, PM Modi went on to say that the Telangana agitation did not go on so that one family continues to crush the dreams of the state repeatedly.

"The Telangana agitation did not go on so that one family uses all means to conspire to destroy Telangana. Dynastic parties are not just a political problem for India, dynasty politics and dynastic parties are the biggest enemies of Indian democracy and youth," PM Modi added. On this occasion, he predicted a BJP victory in the 2023 Telangana polls.

Superstitious people can never do justice to people of Telangana: PM Modi slams KCR

Taking a swipe at CM KCR over the development in the state with respect to science and technology, PM Modi added,"The people who are slaves to superstitions can harm anyone. These superstitious people can never do justice to the people of Telangana. believe in science and technology".

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport to welcome PM Narendra Modi.

Telangana elections 2023

All the political parties are switching to poll mode in Telangana as the legislative assembly election is due next year in or before December 2023.

CM KCR's party TRS currently holds 88 seats in the 119-seat assembly. Congress is the second biggest party in the state with 19 seats, followed by Owaisi's AIMIM, which has seven seats. BJP, which fought on 118 seats in the previous elections, managed just a single seat.

Blaming the Centre for 'discrimination' against Telangana, the TRS chief is likely to come down heavily on the Narendra Modi government amid the upcoming polls. The refusal of the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana is a fresh issue for the TRS to step up its attack on the BJP.

With an aim for a larger national role at the Centre, KCR will soon reveal his plans to bring together non-BJP parties at the national level to provide an alternative to the Modi rule.

(Image: PTI)