PM Modi Makes Big Statement On Ayodhya Case; Accuses Congress Of 'delaying For Vote-bank'

PM Modi while addressing a rally in Daltonganj, Jharkhand said that the Ayodhya dispute was being stalled by Congress in order to preserve their vote bank. This comes following historic judgment on politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case which was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9 after appointing a mediation panel and conducting a day-to-day trial for 40 days. PM Modi campaigning for BJP and the second term for the CM Raghubar Das in Jharkhand also blamed Congress for being in favour of Article 370.

PM Modi on Ayodhya and Article 370

PM Modi in a part of his speech at Jharkhand invoked the issue of Ayodhya verdict and Article 370. He said, “The matter of dispute over the birthplace of Lord Ram was stalled by Congress. Had they wanted; a solution could've been found much earlier. But they didn't do that, they cared about their vote bank. Such thinking of Congress affected the country." "The case of Article 370 was left hanging by the Congress and its allies. Many brave soldiers had to sacrifice for the safety of Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress and its allies are responsible for all this. BJP has fulfilled its promise. The BJP understands the hard work, dreams, and dignity of the farmer. After the formation of the BJP government in Delhi and Ranchi, the problems related to this project were resolved. After the return to the government, this project should be completed as soon as possible”.

The Prime Minister had through the entirety of the Ayodhya case's time being heard in the top court refused to give an opinion on the matter, while many in the government maintained that the matter was in court and that the judiciary would decide.

Ayodhya Verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

