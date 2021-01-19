PM Modi May Celebrate Netaji Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary In Kolkata On Road To WB Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound West Bengal's capital Kolkata to attend the celebration of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23 at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme, say sources. The Government of India has also announced that it has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. Ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary this Saturday, The Ministry of Culture issued a circular on Tuesday announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on.

Centre constitutes a committee to commemortate Netaji

Earlier in January, PM Modi had announced that Centre has constituted a committee to decide on the activities for a year-long commemoration of Netaji's 125th Birth Anniversary starting 23 January 2021. The committee, which was to be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah comprising of experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates, was to decide how to pay tribute to Netaji's contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State of Culture & Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon at New Delhi, to discuss the ocassion of Netahi's 125th birth anniversary.

Union MoS (IC) Ministry of Culture and Tourism Shri @prahladspatel will be addressing the press today at 3:00 pm at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bTDTrITp6g — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 19, 2021

Back in 2018, PM Modi visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands and joined the programme to mark 75th anniversary of hoisting Tricolour by Netaji Bose - renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep. Recently, in January 2019, a Netaji museum was inaugurated by PM Modi at Red Fort, New Delhi. The Modi government had also inculcated 4 INA veterans in its Republic Day parade in 2019- marking a first.

