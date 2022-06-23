PM Modi Meets Droupadi Murmu, Says Her Nomination Appreciated By All Sections Of Society

PM Modi met the NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Thursday and said her nomination was well-received by all sections of the society across the country. He also appreciated her understanding of the core problems of India and her vision for the country's development.

"Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding," said Prime Minister Modi.

Droupadi Murmu's candidature appreciated across party lines

YSRCP agrees with PM's statement, "Murmu will be a great President'

After Droupadi Murmu's candidacy for the presidential elections on behalf of NDA was announced on June 21 by BJP party president JP Nadda, she has received support from across political circles. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP welcomed the announcement of Droupadi Murmu as its candidate in the Presidential election. Taking to Twitter on June 22, YSRCP general secretary and Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy agreed with PM's statement that Muurmu will prove to be a great president and extended his good wishes.

Hearty Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji on being nominated as a candidate for the Presidential Election by NDA. Hon'ble PM Sri @NarendraModi Ji rightly said that you will be a great President of our nation. Our best wishes to you, Madam.

JD(S) founder and Ex-PM HD Devegowda says, 'NDA candidate suitable and non-controversial'

JD(S) chief HD Devegowda said Murmu is not just a tribal candidate but also a competent person for the position. He also said NDA's choice for the post is 'suitable and non-controversial'. "In my opinion, the candidate that was selected (by BJP) is really one of the suitable candidates. When she was Governor of Jharkhand, no one spoke against her there. She was first the Minister in the Naveen Patnaik government (in Odisha), then Governor of Jharkhand...I think non-controversial in my experience," said Gowda.

Odisha CM says, 'Proud moment for me'

Ex-Jharkhand Governor and Odisha-born Droupadi Murmu's candidature was welcomed by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. He congratulated Murmu and said, "Congratulations Smt Draupadi Murmu on being announced as a candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji discussed this with me."

Congratulations Smt #DraupadiMurmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country's highest office. I was delighted when Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha.

Meghalaya CM thanks PM Modi

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya thanked PM Modi for selecting a tribal woman candidate for the post of the president and said it was his father's (Late P A Sangma) dream to have a tribal president for the country.

Thanking @PMOIndia, @narendramodi Ji for nominating an indigenous tribal woman candidate, Smti. Draupadi Murmu Ji as the Presidential candidate.



It was a long cherished dream of my Father, (L) Sh. P A Sangma to have a tribal President for our country. My best wishes to her.

