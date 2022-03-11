PM Modi Meets His Mother In Gandhinagar After BJP's Massive Victory In 4 State Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reunited with his mother during his 2-day visit to Gujarat. After completing a roadshow in Ahmedabad and delivering an address at the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan, PM Modi reached Gandhinagar to meet his mother Hira Ben. Heartwarming images from the meeting between PM Modi and his mother emerged shortly after.

In the series of images, PM Modi can be seen greeting his mother and seeking her blessings. In another image, PM Modi and his mother can also be seen exchanging a deep conversation. Thereafter, the two can be seen seated at the dining table, sharing dinner together.

PM Modi seeks mother's blessings after historic election win

PM Modi's visit to his mother comes a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a sweeping win in 4 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa which had gone to polls. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP registered a stupendous victory bagging 273 along with its allies in a 403-member assembly. The party also saw a decisive rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%. Along with UP, BJP won a historic consecutive second term in Uttarakhand, decimated Congress in Goa, and obtained a clear majority in Manipur.

On Friday morning, PM Modi reached Gujarat sounding the poll bugle for the December 2022 elections. His visit is being seen as a 'soft start' to BJP's campaign for the state elections. Addressing the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan, PM Modi highlighted how Bapu spoke about aatmanirbharta and rural development, and how the party was trying to fulfill his 'dream'.

Crediting the BJP's victories to women he said, "Today I bow to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. They have played a major role in the election results. It is our good fortune that BJP has got so much love and blessings of mothers, sisters and daughters. In a way, this 'trishakti' of ours has become the charioteer of BJP's victory."